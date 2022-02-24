Non tutta la Russia vuole la guerra, il popolo si ribella contro Putin: in migliaia nelle piazze, tanti manifestanti arrestati [FOTO e VIDEO]

Non tutta la Russia sta con Putin, anzi. Dopo i primi bombardamenti di questa notte, che hanno dato il via guerra contro l’Ucraina, diverse migliaia di manifestanti hanno assalto le piazze di alcune città russe per protestare contro le scelte militari. Manifestazioni in 24 città, tra cui Ekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk e San Pietroburgo, città natale di Putin. Anche a Mosca, in Piazza Pushkin, si sono registrate proteste di persone munite di cartelli con su scritto “No alla guerra”. Il sito di informazione sulle operazioni delle forze dell’ordine, Ovd-Info, ha segnalato però circa 850 arresti in totale tra i manifestanti.

Leaving Pushkin, we saw small groups of protesters around downtown Moscow, some briefly chanting “no to war” before police find them. 523+ arrested. But probably not more than a few thousand came out in a city of 15 million. There’s no speech without fear now. (Vid @AvtozakLIVE) pic.twitter.com/uyWs5Uaolx

— Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) February 24, 2022