Non tutta la Russia vuole la guerra, il popolo si ribella contro Putin: in migliaia nelle piazze, tanti manifestanti arrestati [FOTO e VIDEO]

24 Febbraio 2022 22:17 |
  • Foto di Anatoly Maltsev / Ansa
Dopo i primi bombardamenti di questa notte, che hanno dato il via guerra contro l’Ucraina, diverse migliaia di manifestanti hanno assalto le piazze di alcune città russe per protestare contro le scelte militari di Putin

Non tutta la Russia sta con Putin, anzi. Dopo i primi bombardamenti di questa notte, che hanno dato il via guerra contro l’Ucraina, diverse migliaia di manifestanti hanno assalto le piazze di alcune città russe per protestare contro le scelte militari. Manifestazioni in 24 città, tra cui Ekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk e San Pietroburgo, città natale di Putin. Anche a Mosca, in Piazza Pushkin, si sono registrate proteste di persone munite di cartelli con su scritto “No alla guerra”. Il sito di informazione sulle operazioni delle forze dell’ordine, Ovd-Info, ha segnalato però circa 850 arresti in totale tra i manifestanti.

 