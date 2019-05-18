Giro d’Italia 2019: Ewan si aggiudica l’8ª tappa, battuto Viviani [FOTO]

Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse
Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse
Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse
Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse
Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse
Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse
Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse
Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse
Massimo Paolone / LaPresse
Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse
Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse
Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse
Massimo Paolone / LaPresse
Massimo Paolone / LaPresse
Massimo Paolone / LaPresse
Massimo Paolone / LaPresse
Massimo Paolone / LaPresse