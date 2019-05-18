Giro d’Italia 2019: Ewan si aggiudica l’8ª tappa, battuto Viviani [FOTO]

18 Maggio 2019 17:54 |
Giro d’Italia 2019: Caleb Ewan vince in volata l’ottava tappa, la Tortoreto Lido-Pesaro di 235 chilometri, davanti all’italiano Elia Viviani

Caleb Ewan, Lotto Soudal, vince in volata l’ottava tappa del Giro d’Italia, la Tortoreto Lido-Pesaro di 235 chilometri, davanti all’italiano Elia Viviani della Deceuninck-Quick-Step e Pascal Ackermann della Bora-Hansgrohe. La maglia rosa ancora sulle spalle di Valerio Conti, UAE Team Emirates. Domani la crono da Riccione a San Marino di 34,7 chilometri.

(AdnKronos)


