WrestleMania 38, i risultati della seconda notte: doppio titolo per Roman Reigns, Edge batte AJ Styles

4 Aprile 2022 10:44

La seconda notte di WrestleMania 38 chiude un doppio appuntamento fantastico: Roman Reigns diventa WWE Champion e mantiene anche lo Universal Champions, Edge batte AJ Styles, gli RKO-Bro mantengono i titoli

All’AT&T Stadium di Arlington, Texas, spettacolo assoluto nella seconda notte di “The Most Stupendous Two-Night Event In WrestleMania History”, con un Main Event fantastico. Roman Reigns, battendo Brock Lesnar, si laurea anche WWE Champion oltre a essere Universal Champion da ormai più di un anno e mezzo. La consacrazione definitiva per Reigns, che si aggiudica il Winner Take All.

In una serata aperta da Triple H, che ha confermato il suo ritiro dalle scene lasciando uno stivale sul ring, spicca il match sensazionale fra Edge e AJ Styles. Se lo aggiudica la Rated-R Superstar, che con una Spear annulla il Phenomenal Forearm di Styles. Dopo il trionfo su Kevin Owens di 24 ore prima, si è rivisto anche Stone Cold Steve Austin, capace di arrivare sul ring e vincere un confronto con Vince McMahon, che aveva appena battuto Pat McAfee, che qualche istante prima aveva superato Austin Theory.

In un divertentissimo match, al suo debutto assoluto a WrestleMania, il comico Johnny Knoxville, star della serie televisiva Jackass, supera Sami Zayn facendo divertire i fan all’arena. Randy Orton e Riddle restano Raw Tag Team Champions e poco dopo la fine del match che coinvolgeva gli Street Profits e gli Alpha Academy si presenta Gable Steveson, medaglia olimpica a Tokyo 2020. Sasha Banks e Naomi sono le nuove Women’s Tag Team Champions

I risultati dei match della seconda notte di WrestleMania 38

Raw Tag Team Championship

Vincitori: RK-Bro (Orton & Riddle) vs Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs Alpha Academy (Gable & Otis)

Single Match

Vincitore: Bobby Lashley vs Omos

Anything goes match

Vincitore: Johnny Knoxville vs Sami Zayn

Women’s Tag Team Championship

Vincitrici: Sasha Banks & Naomi vs Carmella & Zelina Vega vs Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs Natalya & Shayna Baszler

Single Match

Vincitore: Edge vs AJ Styles

Tag Team Match

Vincitori: Sheamus & Ridge Holland vs New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

Single Match

Vincitore: Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory

Single Match

Vincitore: Vince McMahon vs Pat McAfee

WWE & Universal Championship

Vincitore: Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar