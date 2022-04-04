WrestleMania 38, i risultati della seconda notte: doppio titolo per Roman Reigns, Edge batte AJ Styles

All’AT&T Stadium di Arlington, Texas, spettacolo assoluto nella seconda notte di “The Most Stupendous Two-Night Event In WrestleMania History”, con un Main Event fantastico. Roman Reigns, battendo Brock Lesnar, si laurea anche WWE Champion oltre a essere Universal Champion da ormai più di un anno e mezzo. La consacrazione definitiva per Reigns, che si aggiudica il Winner Take All.
In una serata aperta da Triple H, che ha confermato il suo ritiro dalle scene lasciando uno stivale sul ring, spicca il match sensazionale fra Edge e AJ Styles. Se lo aggiudica la Rated-R Superstar, che con una Spear annulla il Phenomenal Forearm di Styles. Dopo il trionfo su Kevin Owens di 24 ore prima, si è rivisto anche Stone Cold Steve Austin, capace di arrivare sul ring e vincere un confronto con Vince McMahon, che aveva appena battuto Pat McAfee, che qualche istante prima aveva superato Austin Theory.
In un divertentissimo match, al suo debutto assoluto a WrestleMania, il comico Johnny Knoxville, star della serie televisiva Jackass, supera Sami Zayn facendo divertire i fan all’arena. Randy Orton e Riddle restano Raw Tag Team Champions e poco dopo la fine del match che coinvolgeva gli Street Profits e gli Alpha Academy si presenta Gable Steveson, medaglia olimpica a Tokyo 2020. Sasha Banks e Naomi sono le nuove Women’s Tag Team Champions
Raw Tag Team Championship
Vincitori: RK-Bro (Orton & Riddle) vs Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs Alpha Academy (Gable & Otis)
Single Match
Vincitore: Bobby Lashley vs Omos
Anything goes match
Vincitore: Johnny Knoxville vs Sami Zayn
Women’s Tag Team Championship
Vincitrici: Sasha Banks & Naomi vs Carmella & Zelina Vega vs Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs Natalya & Shayna Baszler
Single Match
Vincitore: Edge vs AJ Styles
Tag Team Match
Vincitori: Sheamus & Ridge Holland vs New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)
Single Match
Vincitore: Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory
Single Match
Vincitore: Vince McMahon vs Pat McAfee
WWE & Universal Championship
Vincitore: Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar
