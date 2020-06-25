Coronavirus, il bilancio aggiornato: 9,4 milioni i contagi totali di Coronavirus nel Mondo

MILAN, ITALY - MARCH 05: Vials are displayed on a tray during a Coronavirus swab test process in the Molecular biology laboratory of the Ospedale Niguarda, on March 05, 2020 in Milan, Italy. Over 3,089 people have been infected by the novel Coronavirus in Italy. Among these 107 people have died, (mainly because of a previous and serious clinical conditions compromised by the virus) 2,706 people have currently tested positive and 276 people have recovered, making Italy the hub of the epidemic in the west and pushing the Italian Government to issue extreme safety measures. (Photo by Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images)
25 Giugno 2020 09:54
Coronavirus: sono 9,4 milioni i contagi totali di Coronavirus nel Mondo. Le vittime a livello globale sono 482.184
Sono 9,4 milioni (9.408.757) i contagi totali di Coronavirus nel Mondo: è quanto emerge dal monitoraggio della JohnsHopkinsUniversity. Le vittime a livello globale sono 482.184, mentre le guarigioni sono 4.729.511.
Strettoweb news Sicilia e Calabria - Strettoweb è un giornale on line di news e approfondimento su argomenti riguardanti in modo particolare Sicilia e Calabria. Editore Socedit srl - iscrizione al ROC n°25929 - P.IVA e CF 02901400800 - Reg. Tribunale Reggio Calabria n° 13/2011 - redazione@strettoweb.com Note legali | Privacy | Cookies Policy | Info | Mobile